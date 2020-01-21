The Jay Bulldogs and the Oologah Mustangs had a spirited game on January 14 in Bulldog Arena.

Jay 55, Oologah 69

Both teams tussled back and forth exchanging the lead during the first period, ultimately ended with each team at 14 points.

As the second period, got rolling the Bulldogs couldn’t find an answer to Mustangs’ Davis who knocked in 13 of the 27 points their team put on the board.

To add more aggravation, the Bulldogs lost one of the teams’ usual high scorers in Kobe Sixkiller, during the second period and he didn’t return.

That combination put Jay in a 10 point hole going into the half.

In the third period the Bulldogs scored three more points than the Mustangs, still making it a game, with the score Jay 42, Oologah 49.

Bulldogs kept fighting in the fourth period, but could never overcome the deficit to take the lead, scoring only 13 points to the Mustangs’ 20.

Brody Winfield was once again the Bulldog high scorer with 14 points, followed by Oscar Ayala and Kaden Budder each with 10 points.

Jayden Mayberry had nine points, Sixkiller dropped in his eight points before leaving the game in the second period and Loran Kirk had four points.

Overall team free throws of percentage made were 67% in this game.

“We lost our best player early in the 2nd period, when we lost Kobe Sixkiller,” said Coach Jay Fleming. “We played hard and we tried to keep it a game in the 4th quarter, but just came up a little short.”

The Bulldogs will be hosting eight schools in a tournament on January 23, 24 and 25 in Bulldog Arena.

Grand Savings Bank gifted the team $2500 to help cover tournament expenses such as referees, food for visiting coaches, awards, trophies, etc.

For the first time in long time, Grove will be among the visiting teams competing in the tourney.