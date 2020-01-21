Shawnee Public Schools will hold their annual Teacher of the Year Banquet Tuesday, Feb. 4 and discover who the 2020 District Teacher of the Year will be.

According to SPS Public Information Officer Cherity Pennington, eight teachers throughout the district have been nominated by their school sites for the title.

Pennington said all eight teachers combined have 95 years of teaching experience and the theme of the banquet this year is a "Celebration of Excellence."

The eight nominees include:

Cassie Flora who is a kindergarten teacher at Shawnee Early Childhood Center and has 11 years of teaching experience, all with Shawnee Public Schools.

Shannon Tiger who is a first grade teacher at Horace Mann Elementary School and has 27 years of teaching experience.

Leslie Gothard who is a library media specialist at Jefferson Elementary School and she has taught for 23 years.

Lydia Hodges who is a fourth grade teacher at Sequoyah Elementary School, this is her fourth year of teaching and her fourth year at Sequoyah

Whitney White who is a third grade teacher at Will Rogers Elementary School, has seven years of teaching experience, all with Shawnee Public Schools.

Andrew McCune who teaches seventh grade geography at Shawnee Middle School, has three years of teaching experience, all at Shawnee Middle School.

Linsey Mastin who is an English teacher at Shawnee High School and has been teaching for four years.

Melisa King teaches science, film as literature and business classes at Jim Thorpe Academy and she has 16 years of experience teaching.