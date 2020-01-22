Washington County Sheriff’s department

Courthouse security area receives update

Deputies who work security at the Washington County Courthouse feel safer after a much-needed renovation was completed within the lobby.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department approached the Washington County Commissioners about updating the security area in 2019.

The commissioners appropriated $10,000 for the project and Deputy Randall Allgood with the Washington County Courthouse said the construction, which started in mid December, has been well under budget.

Deputy Tim Martin said all of the construction has been completed by local craftsmen.

The project includes a new security desk with a granite top and a steel reinforced front.

Off to the side is a wall with a door and an area to view security cameras.

“It’s nice,” Martin said. “I appreciate the colors and how much was put into it for us.”

Allgood said there are several reasons why the project was put into place.

The new enclosed area will be for housing juveniles. He added state statutes require juveniles must be kept separate from older inmates and “this will allow us to do that,” he said.

The new area will also keep deputies safer.

“It will keep us safe so we can keep everyone in the building safe,” Allgood said explaining their bodies and heads will be protected from attack or gun fire.

Insurance

Commissioner experiences stormy first year in Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s Commissioner of Insurance Glen Mulready has been in the insurance industry for many years, but he said to say his first year as commissioner was not an easy one with the extreme flooding and tornadoes Oklahoma experienced in 2019.

Mulready was a guest speaker at the monthly Green Country Republican Women’s Club at Hillcrest Country Club Thursday.

The 13th insurance commissioner said despite the crazy weather Oklahoma has seen in the past year, “I feel guilty because I’m having fun.”

Born in 1960, Mulready has been married for 30 years and has three teenage sons. He previously served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives from the 68th district from 2010 to 2018.

The Oklahoma Commissioner of Insurance is an elected executive position in the Oklahoma state government. The commissioner is responsible for enforcing Oklahoma’s insurance-related laws and protecting the financial security of the state and its citizens.

The Oklahoma Insurance Department is responsible for regulating and reviewing all insurance companies within Oklahoma to make sure they are solvent and comply with all insurance laws and regulations. The Department also educates consumers about insurance by publishing information, providing rate guides on homeowners and auto insurance, hosting community events and answering general insurance inquiries. The OID is also responsible for helping consumers when they have disputes with insurance companies.

Another duty of the department is to register and license agents who sell insurance products. The department also requires agents to meet ongoing continuing education requirements. Other professions regulated by the Department include bail bond professionals, real estate appraisers, funeral directors, and insurance adjusters.

Mulready said he has experience in the property and casualty side of the business as an independent insurance agent, healthcare, health insurance and life insurance. He has worked as an independent agent, as a broker, and as an executive at two of Oklahoma’s largest health insurance companies. He has also worked as a small business owner.

During his first year as commissioner, helping senior citizens was an integral part of the job.

“We have been helping seniors understand benefits and choices when it comes to Medicare,” he said adding they are not there to sell anything but serve as consultants,” he said.

The insurance department answers many questions.

“We handled 17,000 phone calls in 2019 about claims,” he said.

Lighthouse Outreach Center

Tours continue in 2020

For Bartlesville residents who want to get more involved in the community in the new year, the perfect opportunity to engage and become a volunteer may be at Bartlesville’s homeless shelter.

Leaders at the Lighthouse Outreach Center, 1411 W Hensley Blvd, Bartlesville, will host a “I had no idea” lunch and tour from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 23.

According to Linda Radaker, director of development, there will be a free lunch with residents and quick tour of the facility. There will be no fundraising or speeches, but just an opportunity to learn more about local homelessness and how residents can make a difference.

She said the tours first began around a year ago and have been going on every six weeks or so. Dozens of residents have toured the facility, which has been in the community since 1992. It provides accommodations for up 65 residents and is the only 24-hour homeless shelter within a 50-mile radius.

“When people see the need, and meet the people, they want to get more involved through volunteering, building relationships, and making donations,” Radaker said.

Residents receive shelter, hot meals, counseling, help with job searches, training in basic life skills, drug and alcohol rehab, and transportation to jobs and appointments, she said. They also attend regular chapel services.

For more information, check out the Lighthouse Outreach Center on Facebook.

