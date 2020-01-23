MIAMI — A very successful Native American Economic Development meeting was held Thursday in Miami at the Coleman Theater Ballroom.

The event was hosted by the Miami Area Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Miami Area Economic Development Service, and the Grand River Dam Authority.

“When we started putting this meeting together, it was going to be the tribal leaders and a few community leaders and resource partners, but it kind of took on a life of its own,” said Charlotte Howe, Miami Regional Chamber and Miami Area Economic Development Service CEO and President.

“I think it’s a testament to how many people want to recognize and partner with the tribes.”

Participating tribes, groups and organizations included the Cherokee Nation, the Eastern Shawnee Tribe, the Miami Nation, the Modoc Tribe of Oklahoma, the Wyandotte Nation, the Peoria, Quapaw, Shawnee and Ottawa Tribes of Oklahoma, and the Inter-tribal Council, along with various other businesses.

“The chamber had a lot of different companies there and they listened as each one of the chiefs gave a presentation on what their tribes do and what businesses they have,” said Ottawa Nation Chief Ethel Cook. “And they had vendors there who might be somebody we can partner with in the future. This is in the early stages, as we haven’t had a chance to connect with all the people and representatives we met yet.”

“We had a lot of board members there that are involved with economic development and several city leaders and a lot of our resource partners from the surrounding area wanted to hear what the tribes’ goals and targets are for economic development,” Howe said. “It went really well. And we want to be a resource partner for them (the tribes), especially as they branch out into other businesses.”

“The chamber realizes how important the tribes are in this area and wants to work hand in hand with them. They plan more meetings of this nature in the future and we believe the input gathered will be put to good use,” Cook said.

“Charlotte is really an out of the box thinker. I think she is going to be a great asset for the city, the county and the tribes.”

For more information, call the chamber at 918-542-4481 or e-mail Howe at chowe@miami-ok.org.