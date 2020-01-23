Communication Federal Credit Union was recently ranked as one of the Nation’s Healthiest 200 credit unions by the unbiased, comprehensive, bank comparison site depositaccounts.com, an affiliate of Lending Tree that evaluates the financial health among more than 6,000 banks and more than 5,300 credit unions nationwide. Similar to the 2018 Forbes rankings of credit unions, this ranking also names CFCU the #1 Credit Union in the state. In addition to making the Top 200 list, the credit union’s health, which was evaluated on many criteria including deposit growth, capitalization and loan-to-reserve ratio received an A+ rating. The rankings were developed to help consumers make informed choices when selecting a financial institution.

“Our members entrust Communication Federal Credit Union with more than $1 billion of their hard-earned money, their life’s work and livelihood, and we are committed to keeping their money secure,” said Communication Federal President/CEO, Larry Shropshire. “We work hard to maintain that trust, so it’s always nice when we’re recognized by a nationally-respected financial watchdog in this way.”

About Credit Unions

Credit unions are member-owned financial cooperatives founded for the benefit of members. Most credit unions offer a full range of products and services from checking accounts, to mortgages and even have partnerships with financial advisors to offer investment and financial planning services. Consumers who do business with a credit union benefit from the structure of credit unions being focused on what’s right for their needs rather than maximizing profit for shareholders.

About Communication Federal Credit Union

Communication Federal Credit Union has headquarters in Oklahoma City and was founded in 1939. It has more than 85,000 members and over one billion dollars in assets. The credit union has grown to include 23 branch locations in two states, serving the employees of such outstanding companies as AT&T, ONEOK, ONE Gas, OG+E, SandRidge Energy and more than 250 other groups. It is among the strongest financial institutions in the nation, having received the prestigious five-star rating from Bauer Financial Reports, Inc. for 30 consecutive years. The credit union is involved in projects that give back to local communities and maintains a strong commitment to helping serve the financial needs of its members. Communication Federal Credit Union is dedicated to sustaining the credit union philosophy and providing consumer-focused financial products. Because of this, it has grown to be one of the state’s largest credit unions over the past 81 years.