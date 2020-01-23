The Ardmore City Commission meeting began with two public hearings on Tuesday evening — a request for a conditional use permit for a new cell tower, and a request to rezone a portion of southwest Ardmore from office to downtown commercial. Commissioners approved both requests later in the meeting.

During the public hearings, no one opposed either request, but someone spoke in favor of each. The new 145-foot monopole cell phone tower will be located on Autumn Run Road located off of Rockford Road. A representative of CRB Companies told commissioners that the new tower will be an AT&T tower and will help to enhance coverage in the area.

Kenneth Bohannon, executive director of the Goddard Center, spoke in favor of the downtown rezoning request. He said rezoning the 1.3 acres on which the facility sits will allow for the upcoming renovations they have planned. He said both the main building and their art studio will soon be renovated, and they will also be constructing another building on the campus.

“In between the two buildings, we’re going to build another structure that will house multipurpose events — performances, rehearsals with ALT, classes, weddings, memorial services, any kind of event people would like to host,” Bohannon said.

Commissioners also voted to reinstate the Trails and Greenways Commission. The commission was originally established in 2000 with a sunset provision to terminate the activity of the group on July 1, 2005. The result of the previous Trails and Greenways Commission’s work with city staff resulted in the additional trails built in 2006 from Regional Park to Mount Washington.

Assistant City Manager Kevin Boatright said citizens who have attended both the Quality of Life Committee meeting and those who attended the Vision 2025 meetings have expressed the desire for additional trails. This commission will help advise and assess the city with future trail developments. Committee members appointed are: Mary Cavner, Jake Charnock, Curtis Davidson, Larry Greenhouse, Andy Harlow, John Moore, Pat Weaver Myers, Michelle Sinkler and Mike Whitson.

