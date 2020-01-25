By Mike Tupa

Heading into this weekend’s Kiefer basketball tournament, Dewey High head girls basketball coach David Vann wanted his team to win at least two games.

After taking care of Bristow High on Friday, 53-46, Vann’s Lady Doggers are halfway there.

Cheyan McDaniel zoned in for 24 points — including 8-of-13 free throw shooting the second half — to fuel Dewey’s attack.

Addison Moll added 12 points, followed by Rae Dillon with six, Jayme Guilfoyle with five and Gabby Higbee with three to round out Dewey’s top five point producers.

Dewey (7-6) led by 12 points, but Bristow proved to be a scrappy bunch, Vann said.

However, his squad displayed plenty of moxie itself to grind out the victory.

Dewey scored the most points it has in a game since Dec. 9.

The Lady Doggers had to bounce back from a 51-33 loss on Thursday to Central Sallisaw, which is ranked No. 14 in the state (Class 2A).

Friday’s triumph also snapped a four-game stretch during which Dewey hadn’t scored more than 44 points.

Dewey plunges back into action Saturday in the fifth place game against Kiefer (10-6).

Kiefer lost to Had lost to Warner in the opening round, 43-36, and came back to down Hulbert, 56-30, in the semifinals.

Following this week, Dewey heads into a grinder — hosting Adair (11-4) on Monday and Oklahoma Union (14-1) on Tuesday.

Both teams are ranked in the Top 10 in their respective classes.

Dewey then rolls into its final six games of the regular season — at Sperry (Jan. 31), at Nowata (Feb. 4), at Pawhuska (Feb. 7), and at home vs. Chelsea (2-11), vs. Caney Valley (Feb. 14) and vs. Caney, Kan. (Feb. 18).

Other area reports

Dewey High School boys also are 1-1 in the Kiefer tourney.

The Doggers opened up by dumping Ripley, 41-38. But on Friday, Kiefer downed them, 55-45, to send them to Saturday’s third-place game.

Oklahoma Union boys opened the Ft. Gibson tourney like an earthquake, shattering Class 5A team McAlester, 93-40. The OUHS Cougars improved to 14-0 on the season.