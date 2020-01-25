By Chiara Palazzo

dpa

MELBOURNE, Australia (TNS) — Naomi Osaka’s hopes for a second consecutive Australian Open title were crushed by teenage sensation Coco Gauff, as were Serena Williams’ dreams of a record-equaling 24th major title, while Roger Federer pulled off a great escape in a drama-filled Friday.

Gauff pulled off the biggest upset of her young career by defeating the women’s second seed 6-3, 6-3 at Rod Laver Arena.

Earlier on the show court, China’s Wang Qiang upset seven-time Melbourne champion Williams 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), 7-5, while another former champion, Caroline Wozniacki, was defeated in the final appearance of her career by Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

In the last match of the day at Rod Laver, six-time Australian Open champion Roger Federer narrowly escaped a 4-hour assault by local hope John Millman 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (10-8) to clinch his 100th win in Melbourne.

Canada’s Milos Raonic put any talks about another deep run for sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to rest after comfortably defeating the 21-year-old Greek 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2) without facing a single break.

Tenth-seeded Madison Keys also went out after another Greek, Maria Sakkari, got the better of her in a 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Over at Melbourne Arena, 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic defeated ninth-seed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 6-0, 5-7, 6-3 in his second five-setter of the tournament.

In other action, defending champion Novak Djokovic breezed past Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win, while world No. 1 Ash Barty defeated 29th seed Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-2.

Seventh seed Petra Kvitova also sailed through to the round of 16 with a 6-1, 6-2 win over 25th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in under one hour.

Italy’s Fabio Fognini finally closed a match in three sets — he won the previous two in fifth-set tiebreakers — with a comfortable 7-6 (7-0), 6-2, 6-3 win over Argentina’s Guido Pella.

In the first match under lights at Rod Laver, 15-year-old Gauff capitalized on 30 unforced errors by the Japanese star to pull off the upset.

“Honestly, like, what is my life?” a stunned Gauff asked to loud cheers after the win. “Two years ago I lost first round in juniors, and now I’m here, like, this is crazy.”

Osaka — who last year crushed Gauff 6-3, 6-0 at the US Open — said she was surprised by the teen’s improvement since then.

“(In order to plan differently) I would have had to expect that she played like that, but I wasn’t really. So I felt like I had to deal with the situation at hand,” the two-time slam champion said.

Earlier on the court, Williams came back from a set and a break down to force a decider after finally breaking Wang as she served for the match on 7-5, 5-4.

The American however dropped her serve on 6-5, handing her Chinese opponent a ticket to the next round of 16 players and exiting the Australian Open in the third round for the first time since 2006.

“I honestly didn’t think I was going to lose that match (after coming back in the second set),” Williams said. “I just made too many errors to be a professional athlete today.”

As Williams was battling Wang, her friend and fellow Melbourne champion Wozniacki was attempting her own comeback against Jabeur in mirror fashion, breaking the Tunisian’s serve two games away from defeat.

But the unpredictable game and power of Jabeur proved too much for the 2018 champion.

“I’m always that person that even when I’m down a lot, I’ve always believed that I can come back and win … I think throughout the match, there was a couple of times where I was like, ‘Shoot, this could be my last one.’ It was just like, ‘I don’t want it to be the last one,” Wozniacki said.

“I think the result today doesn’t matter to me as much as the way that I fought, that I gave it everything. I wanted to be out there. I did everything … throughout my career, that’s what I’m known for.”

Federer narrowly avoided becoming the fourth former Melbourne champion to fall on the day with a great escape against Millman in front of a raucous crowd at Rod Laver.

After dropping the first set, the Swiss champion took the second and the third, but the 30-year-old Australian was not done, taking the fourth and forcing a 10-point tiebreaker.

He got as close as two points away from the win with a 8-4 advantage before the 20-time Grand Slam champion won six straight to take it home in just over four hours. Across the whole tight game Federer won 181 points to Millman’s 178.

“Oh God it was tough, thank God it’s a super-tiebreak, otherwise I would have lost this one,” Federer said after the marathon match.

“I was doing all that stuff at the beginning of the breaker, he kept on coming up with the goods and I thought ‘OK, I guess I tried, I didn’t play too bad after all’ and I was getting ready to explain myself in the press conference.”

Earlier on, Barty, who is hoping to become the first Australian woman to win in the singles at a home open since 1978, did not have the best of starts against the big-serving Kazakh.

The 23-year-old dropped her serve to love to start the match, before immediately breaking back. Neither player managed to hold serve until the fifth game, when Barty finally came through helped by three Rybakina mistakes.

The Australian avoided being broken for the rest of the contest with three good holds in the closing stages of the match to finish in one hour and 18 minutes.

“I think today was my sharpest match,” Barty told journalists after the win.

“I felt really comfortable moving around the court, I feel like I found the middle of the racket a lot sooner than my other matches, I think particularly there were a few really tough long service games … I was able to get out of those to continue the momentum.”