Oklahoma Gas and Electric announced today that Alexandra

Mantz has been named Community Affairs Manager for Alfalfa,

Grant, western Kay, eastern Major, Garfield and Noble counties. She

replaces Mike Ruby who recently retired.

As community affairs manager, Mantz will serve as company liaison with

city, county, and state government officials and represent the company in

various community, civic and economic development-related activities.

We are excited to have Alex join our team,² said Alba Weaver, OG&E

Manager of Economic Development. ³With her strong and diverse skill set,

she will continue to advance the economic improvement and quality of life

in the communities OG&E serves.²

Mantz previously served as the director of the Alva Chamber of Commerce

and was the community and economic development coordinator for the City of

Alva. She began her professional career in Oklahoma City working for the

National Reining Horse Association and Reining Horse Sports Foundation

where she worked in communications and marketing, event coordination and

youth programs.

Mantz is a graduate of Oklahoma State University and has been involved in

numerous civic and community roles in northwest Oklahoma.