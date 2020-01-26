Bartlesville Public Library and Rogers State University Libraries announced this week a partnership that will enable RSU Bartlesville Campus students to access needed books and materials locally.

The Claremore-based university will provide books that will be housed at the Bartlesville Public Library, located at 600 S. Johnstone Ave, offering easier access to local students.

“Bartlesville Public Library and RSU Libraries are thrilled to announce a new partnership that enables us to give back by taking strides to meet the needs of students at RSU Bartlesville,” said BPL Director Shellie McGill. “The RSU Bartlesville campus is a dynamic, thriving campus that continually meets the needs of our local community, and we are excited to be able to assist RSU students so that they do not have to travel to other university sites to access materials from RSU Libraries.”

In essence, BPL will operate as a “close, convenient off-site library for students at RSU Bartlesville’s campus,” she said.

In order to access this unique collection, students need only bring their RSU Student ID card to the Local Family History Office at the library, McGill said.

“The library is honored to be able to partner with RSU in this manner and we hope to be able to offer students other library services when they are on-site as well,” she said.

McGill said RSU is working to bring additional programs to the community in the near future.

“The first will be with AeroCats, the drone team, and second will be with the Esports Division, the competitive video gaming team,” she said.

The books should arrive in the next week or two. For more information, contact the library at 918-338-4179.

— Kelli Williams, City of Bartlesville