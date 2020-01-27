Mary E. Bluma, age 87, of Blueridge, Texas, formerly of Grove, Oklahoma, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in McKinney, Texas.

She was born on July 2, 1932 to Franklin and Ellen (MIller) Bluma. Mary married Ollie Bernard Norred in Corcoran, California. He preceded her death, as well as her parents, brother, William F. Bluma and sister, Evelyn Faye Rail.

Mary loved animals, especially horses.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Nichols Stephens Funeral Chapel. Interment to follow at Buzzard Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Nichols-Stephens Funeral Service.