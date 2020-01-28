Abbey McCarroll poured in 20 points and Alexxis Coon followed closely with 19 Saturday night as the Earlsboro Lady Wildcats captured the championship of the Pottawatomie County Invitational by downing Davenport, 50-33, at North Rock Creek High School.

Abbey McCarroll poured in 20 points and Alexxis Coon followed closely with 19 Saturday night as the Earlsboro Lady Wildcats captured the championship of the Pottawatomie County Invitational by downing Davenport, 50-33, at North Rock Creek High School.

Earlsboro, 13-7 on the season, outscored the Bulldogs in each quarter, leading 11-7 after the first, 26-16 at halftime and 40-28 through three periods.

Coon dropped in three 3-point shots, all in the first half, while teammate Sierra Streater nailed one, in the third quarter, while finishing with five points. Coon scored five 2-point field goals in the second half after finishing with nine, off three treys, in the first half. McCarroll had 11 of her points in the first half.

Karli Wunderlich led the Lady Bulldogs in a losing effort with 18 as she hit one 3-point shot. Eight of her points came in the third quarter. Michele Brauer added 10 points for Davenport.

DAVENPORT 55, ASHER 51 (Boys Third Place)

The Class A 15th-ranked Bulldogs drained 10 3-point shots as Cal Harelson led the way with six in finishing with a game-leading 22 points in the boys’ third-place game of the Pottawatomie County Invitational on Saturday

Tyler Harrison converted the other four treys for Davenport in tallying 12 points.

Patch Hamilton and Mike McDonald each poured in 17 points for the 17th-ranked Indians as McDonald drained his team’s only two 3-point shots. Juston Melton followed with 11 points in a losing effort.

Asher, 14-7 on the season, led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter and had a 26-25 edge at halftime of the closely-contested matchup. It was tied at 41 through three periods.

NORTH ROCK CREEK 57, EARLSBORO 53 (Boys’ Consolation Title)

The host Cougars received 15 points from Carter Harvey and 10 from Noah McMullen in defeating the Wildcats Saturday in the fifth-place game of the Pottawatomie County Invitational.

Two other North Rock Creek players – Jordan Coody and Rayne Jones – came close to reaching the double-digit plateau with nine each.

Harvey and Coody each connected for one 3-point basket as did Takota Price, who along with Diego Garcia tacked on five points apiece for the Cougars, who improved to 8-7 on the season.

Dante Hall paced Earlsboro, 9-13 on the season, with 15 points. Brady Sheets was next with nine points, Micah Anderson had eight and Cody Skaggs tacked on six. Hall drilled three 3-point shots. Skaggs had two treys while Sheets and Anderson nailed one apiece.

WELLSTON 56, NORTH ROCK CREEK (Girls’ Consolation Title)

A 26-15 scoring spree by the Lady Cougars fell short as the Lady Tigers secured the slim two-point win Saturday in the girls’ fifth-place game of the Pottawatomie County Invitational.

Kayle McLin scored 13 points, Kendal Johnson followed with nine and Addison Hunt, Trista Baird and Hailey Wallace supplied eight each for Wellston.

Three North Rock Creek players got into double figures as Jayden Haney led the way with 16 points, including two 3-point baskets. Olivia Stacy contributed 13 points and Kate Masquas notched 11. Macy Buoy was next with eight points in a losing cause.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.