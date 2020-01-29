Mike McDonald popped in five 3-point baskets and tallied a game-high 28 points as the Class A 17th-ranked Asher Indians blitzed the host Macomb Hornets, 74-25, on Tuesday night.

MACOMB – Mike McDonald popped in five 3-point baskets and tallied a game-high 28 points as the Class A 17th-ranked Asher Indians blitzed the host Macomb Hornets, 74-25, on Tuesday night.

Trevor Martin followed with 15 points for Asher. Teammates Patch Hamilton and Jake Dobbs contributed eight and seven points respectively for the winners.

Hamilton also pulled down 12 rebounds and converted one trey. Dobbs also nailed a trey as well.

The Indians connected on 10-of-12 free shots in the game as they jumped out to a 19-7 lead through one quarter and went on a 21-3 scoring rampage in the second in building a 40-10 halftime advantage. A 25-5 third quarter padded the cushion.

Asher, 15-7 on the season, will play at Roff Friday night.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.