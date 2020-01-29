Bethel girls’ coach Tara Satterfield employed 14 players and nine scored in a 58-38 frolic over Little Axe Tuesday night.

Bethel, which never trailed, coasted to a 21-5 lead after one quarter.

Senior Kelsie Wood led Bethel with 15 points and freshman Parker Stevenson supplied 14. Both players canned two 3-point field goals.

Bethel (9-7) hit 9-of-12 free throws for 75%. Kennedy Gregory led the way at 4 of 4. Gregory and Laney O’Rorke posted eight points each.

Little Axe was just 12 of 20 from the line. Kennedy Metcalf was the only Little Axe player scoring in double figures with 14.

Bethel will entertain Mt. St. Mary Friday night as part of homecoming. The Lady Wildcats are 2-0 versus St. Mary this season.

Boys

Bethel 58, Little Axe 42

The Wildcats (10-6) outscored the visitors in every quarter.

Sophomores John Gordon and Gage Porter collected 13 points apiece as Bethel went to 10-6. Gordon notched nine points in the opening quarter.

Drae Wood added 11 points. Senior Jaylon Gordon knocked down two of Bethel’s five 3-point field goals.

“We came out lackadaisical in the first quarter but played a little better in the second half,” Bethel coach Eric Litherland said. “An ugly win is better than a pretty loss.”

Jeremy Rogers of Little Axe posted 23 points, including five shots from beyond the 3-point line.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.