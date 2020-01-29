Patsy Geddes
Patsy Lou Geddes, 84, of Pawhuska, died Jan. 20. A celebration of life was held at 11 a.m. Jan. 25 at Calvary Community Church in Bowring. Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
