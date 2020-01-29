Ronald Wilson Littlehead departed this life on Jan. 25, 2020, in Shawnee. He was 53 and a lifelong resident of Shawnee.

He was born to Edward Littlehead Sr. and Cecelian (Butler) Littlehead on July 8, 1966, at the Mission Hill Hospital in Shawnee.

He was an enrolled member of the Sac and Fox Nation of Oklahoma. He was also a descendant of the Absentee Shawnee and Euchee Tribes.

Ronald was a graduate of Shawnee High School. After graduation, he worked several years in the construction field as a roofer. In life, he enjoyed cooking and joking with family and friends.

He had two children, Wilson Don Littlehead and Esterlene Cecelian Littlehead.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Radonna Blanchard and Verlayne Wilson, and brother, Edward Littlehead Jr.

He is survived by his two children, sister, Clarissa Littlehead, brother, Cecil Littlehead, several nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.

Tribal rites will be held Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Sac and Fox Reservation, Stroud. Burial will be held the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Clark Family Cemetery in Shawnee.