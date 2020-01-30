Bartlesville High School art students recently completed a piece of artwork and wrote an essay about their thoughts on conservation for the Sutton Scholarship Award, a partnership between the Sutton Avian Research Center in Bartlesville and NatureWorks, Inc.

Quincey Turner, a sophomore and pre-advanced placement art student, placed 2nd for the award.

The Sutton Award entries were on public display at the Hive Gallery in Jenks from Jan. 13 to Jan. 26, culminating with an awards reception.

This is the 16th consecutive year of the partnership between the research center and NatureWorks. Through the award, more than 2,800 Oklahoma high school students have been encouraged to communicate conservation through art.

Turner’s artwork, and the artwork of all the top winners, will be professionally framed and on display along with the professional artwork at the annual NatureWorks Art Show and Sale where art lovers can browse paintings, sculptures, and wooden carvings by the top wildlife, western, and landscape artists across the United States.

NatureWorks selects a few featured artists in addition to the many talented exhibiting artists whose work will be on display throughout the entire show. Thirty percent of each art sale goes toward supporting the development and conservation of Oklahoma’s natural habitats as well as the creatures who live in and depend upon those habitats.

The NatureWorks Art Show and Sale will be held March 6-8 at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center in Broken Arrow.