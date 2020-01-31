The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

Jan. 27

Trenton Deemanuel Lagunas, 20, on charges of domestic abuse.

Jan. 28

Christina Leann Gilbert, 32, on charges of service failure to appear warrant, current vehicle tag required, paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and amphetamine.

Steven Lee Long, 41, on charges of feloniously possessing a firearm and driving while license is suspended, cancelled or revoked.

Jennifer Sue Polson, 37, on charges of domestic abuse and possession of controlled dangerous substance.