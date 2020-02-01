Saturday, Feb. 1

Addend the 2020 Oklahoma Gravel Growler Saturday, Feb. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Downtown Shawnee at 113 North Bell Avenue. The race will happen regardless of the weather and those who register will recieve a t-shirt, OrangeMud Buff and a food ticket. Part of the proceeds will go to support the Friendship House of Shawnee

Take home a new furry friend at the Adoption Fair at Petsmart in Shawnee Saturday, Feb. 1 from 1 to 4 p.m. hosted by the Animal Rescue Center of Shawnee. Donations are welcome.

See Surgar Ray in Shawnee at the FireLake Casino Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. FireLake Casino is located at 41207 Hardesty Road.