DALE—It was Homecoming Friday night in Dale and the Lady Pirates and Pirates hosted Kingfisher for a basketball double dip.

The Dale girls opened the night with a 51-48 win before the Class 4A top-ranked Yellowjackets stung Dale, 69-33.

DALE 51, KINGFISHER 48 (Girls)

The Lady Pirates, behind a huge effort from Elaine Witt, held on to defeat the Lady Jackets. Witt scored a game-high 21 points.

The two teams played gritty defense in the first half and Dale was able to grind out an 8-5 lead after the first quarter and took a 19-17 lead into the half.

The third quarter belonged to the Lady Pirates as they heated up from beyond the arc. Dale hit five treys in the quarter and took its biggest lead of 36-26, on a Danyn Lang bomb with 1:58 left in the third. Lang hit two of the treys and Jaci McClure, Faith Wright and Emmie Idleman hit the other three.

The Lady Pirates finished the quarter up 38-31.

Kingfisher fought back in the fourth and when Ally Stephenson hit a shot with 5:06 left, the game was tied at 40-40. The Lady Jackets would tie it once more at 44-44 with 3:30 left, but never got over the hump to take the lead from the Lady Pirates.

The final 3:30 belonged to Witt and the Lady Pirates, Witt hit 7-of-8 free throws and added another layup, scoring nine of her 21 points in crunch time.

Witt’s lone miss at the charity stripe gave the Lady Jackets one last chance at a tie at the end of regulation. Kingfisher trailed 51-48 and called a timeout with :09 left.

The Lady Pirates defense held on and forced a desperation 3-point attempt by Kina Frost that fell way short of the mark.

The Lady Pirates improved to 13-5 on the season and will host Christian Heritage Tuesday night.

KINGFISHER 69, DALE 33 (Boys)

The top-ranked defending Class 4A champion Kingfisher Yellowjackets showed why, on Friday, dismantling the Pirates.

University of Oklahoma commit junior Bijan Cortes took control of the game early. The Yellowjackets opened up a 21-4 lead after the first quarter and led 41-11 at the half. Cortes scored 12 points in the first quarter and 10 in the second for a total of 22 first-half points. He finished with 27, in three quarters of play.

Dale, still nursing some key injuries, was not at full strength in the matchup.

Kingfisher led 60-22 after three quarters.

Matthew Stone joined Cortes in double-digit scoring with 14 on the night.

Trae Thompson led Dale with 11 points. Carter Crowe, Dallen Forsythe and Connor Kykendall each added five points apiece for the Pirates. Dale fell to 12-6 on the season and will host Christian Heritage Tuesday night.