The Bartlesville City Council will vote Monday evening whether or not to authorize an election for the passage of a $16,400,000 General Bond and the extension of the levy of a one-half of one percent sales tax on April 7.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall.

The council put its stamp of approval on $16 million in projects proposed for General Obligation Bond funding as well as $13.6 million in Capital Improvement Projects funding. Voter support would extend the half-cent CIP sales tax for another five years. The tax has been approved by voters every five to seven years since 2008. Additionally, approval of GO bond projects will not result in an increase in taxes, as the city’s mil levy would remain at 15 with approval of the issue, having no impact on ad valorem taxes.

Proposed for G.O. Bond funding

• 95-foot tower/ladder fire truck

• Bridge rehabilitations for the Tuxedo Bridges over Caney River and for Sunset Boulevard over Butler Creek

• GPS/camera (chalkless) parking enforcement system

• Central Fire Station roof replacement

• Numerous street upgrades and repairs

• Lighting for Robinwood Park Soccer Fields

• Sunset Pathfinder extension and pedestrian bridge

• Upgrades to Johnstone Park ring road, construction of a roundabout in the park, and improvements to park access drives and angled parking

• New basketball courts with a Gaga ball pit at the former Oak Park School

• Parking lot upgrades at Sooner Park and Jo Allyn Lowe Park

• Douglass Park shelter

• Security lighting in parks

• Pickleball courts at Johnstone Park

• Greens rebuild (nine of 18 holes) at Adams Golf Course

Proposed for CIP funding

• Body-worn cameras for police

• Vehicle replacement including police emergency vehicles

• Several mowers and various equipment for the Parks Department and Adams Golf Course

• City Hall boiler, cooling tower and window replacement and roof repair

• Numerous street repairs and reconstruction

• Downtown landscape improvements

• Pathfinder Parkway improvements

• Sooner Pool and Frontier Pool epoxy repairs

• Parking lot improvements at Douglass Park and Lee Lake

• Replacement of shade structures at Sooner and Frontier pools

• Bartlesville Community Center security system replacement and new speaker system

In other actions, councilors will:

— Vote whether or not to amend the budget appropriating unanticipated grant revenue from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.

— Vote to dedicate a 10-foot wide Underground Right-of-Way Easement to Public Service Company of Oklahoma to facilitate primary electric supply for the Price Fields Phase 3 Project.

— Discuss and take possible action on the award of Bid No. 2019-2020-019 for the Water Utilities Building Renovation.

— Discuss and take possible action to approve proposed Agreement between the City of Bartlesville and Cana B. Mize for provision of legal services as City Prosecutor as an independent contractor.

— Discuss and take possible action to approve proposed Release of Oil and Gas Lease.