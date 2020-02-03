Miami JOM Meeting/Title VI

Miami Public Schools will hold a public meeting for the JOM Indian Program at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the MPS Administrative Offices, 26 N Main. A public meeting for the Title VI Indian program will follow at 5:15 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend.

Schoolwide Title I meeting

Wyandotte Public Schools will be having a Title I meeting on Monday, Feb. 17 at 4:30 p.m. in the elementary conference room. The meeting will focus on planning and evaluating the Title I program that serves all of our students. Any persons interested in serving on the committee may attend. This includes community members, business owners and parents. Please contact Vicki Lewis at 918-678-2222 for further information.

Safe Schools meeting

Wyandotte Public Schools will be having a Safe Schools meeting on Monday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. in the elementary conference room. The meeting will focus on planning and evaluating the Safe Schools procedures that impact all students. Any persons interested in serving on the committee may attend. This includes community members, business owners and parents. Please contact Vicki Lewis at 918-678-2222 for further information.

Healthy and Fit meeting

Wyandotte Public Schools will be having a Healthy and Fit Meeting on Monday, Feb. 17 at 5:30 p.m. in the elementary conference room. The meeting will focus on planning and evaluating procedures that impact all students. Any persons interested in serving on the committee may attend. This includes community members, business owners and parents. Please contact Vicki Lewis at 918-678-2222 for further information.

Pulled pork dinner

The annual Miami High School baseball and softball Boss Hog pulled pork dinner will be held Feb. 10. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Civic Center and again from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Miami Activity Center during MHS’ games with Afton. Tickets are $6 each. Dinner includes a pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, dessert and drink (for walk-in meals only). For additional information contact either Jeremy Strack, 913-269-1734, or Lauren Strack, 918-801-3231.

Benefit planned

A benefit for Sheila Nolte, daughter of Glenn and Odessa Graham, who is having a kidney transplant, will be held Feb 8 from 1 to 4 at the Elks Club in Miami. There will be a chili feed, silent auction and entertainment from Lloyd Wayne Schoenhals, Floyd McCoy and The Moccasin Bend Band. Children are welcome.

Census takers sought

The United States Census Bureau is hiring employees across the country to assist in the 2020 census. The once in a decade census is mandated by the constitution and information collected will have a 10-year impact on community services as well as congressional representation. The jobs are temporary for persons 18 and older. For more information visit www.2020census.gov/jobs or call 855-JOB-2020.

Marine Corps League

All Marines and F.M.F. corpsmen and former service personnel are invited to join the L/Cpl. Clevenger Detachment of the Marine Corps League. The Marine Corps League meets every last Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. at the American Legion Post, 3129 Denver Harnar Drive in Miami. For more information, call 918-540-4474.

Grief Support Group

Integris Hospice hosts a monthly support group for those who have lost loved ones. The grief support group meets at 1 p.m. the first Monday of every month at the Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce, 11 South Main in Miami. The meeting is free. No registration required. Contact Social Worker, Adrienne Witty, M.S.W. for more information at 918-542-1226.

