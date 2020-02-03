News On 6’s Lori Fullbright has been selected as an honoree in the 50th Annual Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame. This is an honor awarded to Oklahoma journalists who have been in the field for 10 years, have made exceptional contributions to the journalism field and have dedicated their lives to excellence in serving the citizens of our state and country.

“I am grateful to be recognized alongside the best journalists in Oklahoma,” Fullbright said. “I wanted to be a journalist since I was 12 years old and I appreciate Griffin Communications for allowing me to make that dream a reality. I am humbled and honored to be chosen.”

Fullbright has been part of the News On 6 family for more than 25 years. Part of her focus is covering crime, crime prevention and being an ally for crime victims and their families. She has also shared safety tips with thousands of Oklahomans at her crime prevention and safety seminars. Her dedication has kept the public informed, safe, and aware.

“Lori’s dedication and talent have greatly contributed to News On 6, helping make the station what it is today,” said Chuck Maulden, News On 6 Director of Content. “It is no surprise that she has been chosen for the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame; her ability and passion easily qualify her for the title. She selflessly serves Green Country and has dedicated so much of her time on air and off to keeping her fellow Oklahomans safe. Thank you, Lori.”

Throughout her career, Fullbright has been decorated with many awards and honors. She won the 2015 Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters (OAB) award for best investigative reporting for her story on a wedding ring destroyed by the medical examiner’s office and the 2014 OAB award for best news feature for her story on how easy it is for someone to steal purses out of shopping carts. She’s also a two-time Emmy award winner, has been honored with a Newsie by the Tulsa Press Club for favorite reporter in 2013, received a Society of Professional Journalists award for investigative reporting in 2008, the Tulsa Police Department Citizen's Appreciation Award in 2005, Tulsa's Sigma Gamma Rho Status of Women honor in 2005, a Pinnacle Award winner in 2004, Best of Broadcast award for best reporter in 2003 and a KATY Award for her story about a murder suspect who surrendered to her at the News On 6 studios.

Through all her reporting, Fullbright has found time to give back to the Tulsa community. She is a former board member of the International Association of Cold Case Investigators, a former board member of the Citizens Crime Commission that operated the Crime Stoppers and Alert Neighbor programs and is a former member of the Operation Hope Prison Ministry board. In addition, she has taught broadcasting classes at Tulsa Community College as an adjunct professor.

Fullbright can be seen on News On 6 every weekday at 5, 6 and 10 p.m.

About Griffin Communications

Griffin Communications, L.L.C. an Oklahoma-owned multimedia company, keeps Oklahomans safe, entertained and informed through the gathering, marketing and distribution of news, weather, entertainment and sports content through multiple channels & platforms. Holdings include KWTV/News 9 and KSBI/News 9 Plus in Oklahoma City and KOTV/News On 6 and KQCW/The Tulsa CW in Tulsa. Griffin’s holdings also include News9.com, NewsOn6.com, Griffin Outdoor, and Griffin Radio Tulsa – KHTT, KVOO, KXBL, KBEZ and KFAQ. Griffin Communications also has developed several partnerships and strategic alliances throughout Oklahoma, including Oklahoma Community Television/Griffin Tower Company and News 9 Now/News On 6 Now. Griffin Communications, L.L.C. is among a few privately held media companies in the country, owned by David and Kirsten Griffin of Oklahoma City, and John Griffin of Muskogee. Griffin Communications, L.L.C. solely focuses its resources in the state of Oklahoma.