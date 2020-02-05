Week of Feb. 5 to Feb. 11

It is hard to believe, but school has already been in session for five weeks this semester. Parent-teacher conferences have been scheduled for this week. The conferences will be Thursday, Feb. 6 from 4-6 p.m., and Friday, Feb. 7 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The conferences are a time for parents and guardians to learn about their child’s academic progress and receive a five-week progress report for all subjects. Parents will also receive their child’s progress on their IXL benchmark exams. If you are unable to attend, the progress report will be sent home with your child on Monday.

The National Honor Society students would like to thank everyone who donated blood last week at their high school blood drive. The students collected 14 units to add to their scholarship goal of 201 units for the year. The next and last blood drive for the school year will be in April at the high school.

Congratulations to the Barnsdall High School Wrestling team, as there were four wrestlers who came away with a place in the winner’s circle at the Pawhuska Carman Classic last week. Congratulations to Joe Cole who came in 1st; Kieven Slone, who came in 2nd; and Carson Dildine and Easton Malone, who both came in 4th. Great job, Panthers!

Representatives of Jostens were at the high school on Tuesday, Feb.4, delivering senior graduation products, caps and gowns. Balances were due upon receiving the items ordered. If you were unable to pick up your items, you may pay your balance online at www.Jostens.com to receive your order. For questions, call 1-800-JOSTENS.

The American Legion will meet Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. for their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. All American Legion meetings are held downtown at the American Legion Building.

The high school basketball teams have two games apiece this week, as their regularly scheduled season is almost over. The teams will host games versus Woodland on Friday, Feb. 7, and then travel to Hominy Tuesday, Feb. 11. All varsity basketball matchups start with the girls’ game at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

The high school wrestling team will go to conference this weekend at Cleveland. The conference competition begins Friday, Feb. 7 and ends Saturday, Feb. 8. Please check the Barnsdall School Facebook page for more details of the conference. Good luck, Panthers!

The junior high basketball team will play their last basketball game this week as they travel to Nowata, Monday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. These students will soon put away their basketball shoes and slip on their running shoes to start preparing for track. The junior high track team will travel to four track meets this spring.

The second Bigheart Day planning meeting is next Monday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Barnsdall Community Center. Please plan to attend if you are interested in helping plan Bigheart Day in May.

The Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce will also meet next week on Tuesday, Feb 11 at noon. The meeting will be at the Barnsdall Community Center. Lunch will be served and an agenda will be emailed on Friday.

The Barnsdall Citizens, Inc. will be gathering for their monthly meeting following the chamber meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 1:15 p.m.

The Osage County Tourism committee stops in Barnsdall this month for their regularly scheduled meeting. The tourism meeting will be held at the community center Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 3:00 p.m.

Barnsdall High School is inviting all alumni who played for Coach Joe Gilbert to join them in the celebration of his career, Friday, Feb. 14 at 6:15 p.m. The celebration will be held before the high school basketball game at Gilbert’s Fieldhouse. He will be honored with a token of appreciation as we call all past and present players to join in for a picture representing all the lives he has touched throughout the years of his coaching. Come join us for the celebration and show your appreciation for the most beloved coach in the nation.

Community & School Events

