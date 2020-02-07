Following a well-deserved rest, the Bartlesville High School varsity basketball teams — both of which are highly in need of a win — charge back into action tonight at the Bruin Fieldhouse.

Tip-off against Muskogee is set for 6:30 p.m. for the girls’ contest, followed at 8 p.m. for the guys.

Bartlesville Bruin boys are looking to end a 13-game tailspin that began on Dec. 14.

They are 1-16 on the season — and that includes an overtime loss back, 56-54, back on Dec. 10 at Muskogee.

The Roughers were below .500 (7-9) coming into this week. They lost to Jenks, 61-52, last Friday.

The Lady Bruins (6-11) are anxious to snap a four-game losing streak. Back on Dec. 10, they beat Muskogee, 57-49, at Muskogee.

Muskogee girls currently are 5-13, including a loss Tuesday against Tulsa Union, 65-33.

Bartlesville girls have been averaging roughly 45 points a game since latter January. They will be looking to improve their scoring defense — hopefully starting tonight— going forward.