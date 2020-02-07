Tim Krueger of Earlsboro was born in Edmond on Oct. 8, 1966, to Mark Krueger and Carol Monroe.

Tim passed from this life on Feb. 1, 2020, in Tecumseh after a hard fought battle with cancer with family and friends by his side.

Tim had numerous joys in life. He enjoyed spending his time with friends, family, and his beloved dogs as well as spending time outdoors hunting and fishing.

Preceding Tim in death are his grandparents, his mother Carol Monroe, and brother Joe Krueger.

Left behind to mourn his passing is his father Mark Krueger of Earlsboro, Oklahoma, his daughter Amber and son-in-law Robert Cromack of Chester, Connecticut, sister Becky and brother-in-law Michael Washam of Lantana, Texas, a granddaughter, Claire Cromack, nephew Garion Washam, and niece Jovie Washam, along with a host of other family and friends.

Services will be Saturday, Feb. 8, at 1 p.m. at McLoud First Baptist Church in McLoud.

Services entrusted to Browns Family Funeral Home, McLoud.