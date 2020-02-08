McLoud's girls ripped Little Axe 43-14 in the first half en route to a 60-35 triumph, followed by the McLoud boys registering a 51-45 victory.

LITTLE AXE — McLoud’s girls ripped Little Axe 43-14 in the first half en route to a 60-35 triumph, followed by the McLoud boys registering a 51-45 victory.

In the girls’ game, Cheyenne Banks, with 20 points, led McLoud’s scoring. Lexie Boyer added 14 points and Desira Jones had nine.

McLoud knocked down six treys with Hallee Winsea and Boyer claiming two each.

The Lady Redskins (10-11) never trailed and outscored Little Axe 27-5 in the second quarter.

“We defended the ball well and made some shots in the second quarter,” McLoud coach Doug Armstrong said. “”We’re excited to get a road win.”

McLoud will be idle until Friday when it takes on visiting Bethel as part of senior night.

Boys

McLoud 51, Little Axe 45

McLoud outscored Little Axe 10-4 in the final eight minutes.

Tristan Crook scored 17 points for McLoud (9-12). Jacob Jordan and Johnny Sparlin collected eight points apiece.

“We turned it on defensively in the fourth quarter,” McLoud head coach Tim Boyer said. “They had hit some tough shots.”

Jordan posted two of McLoud’s four 3-pointers.

Jeremy Rogers of Little Axe had 22 points.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.