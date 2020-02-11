The Oklahoma Baptist men's basketball team came from behind to hold a 44-42 early in the second half.

WEATHERFORD — The Oklahoma Baptist men’s basketball team came from behind to hold a 44-42 early in the second half.

However, Southwestern Oklahoma State went on a 20-3 run as the Bison seemed to run out of steam, falling to the Bulldogs 76-64 on Saturday afternoon,

OBU shot 21 of 53 (40%) from the field and 9 of 32 (28%) from behind the arc while the Bulldogs were 27 of 64 (42%) from the field and 8 of 18 (44%) from behind the arc. OBU turned the ball over 19 times to SWOSU’s five. OBU held a 43-33 advantage in rebounds.

The Bison jumped out to an 11-7 lead behind a pair of 3-pointers from Jaquan Simms and a deep ball from Harrison Stoddart. The Bulldogs stormed back to take a 15-11 lead thanks to an 8-0 run but the Bison responded to take an 18-17 lead after a 3-pointer from Brantly Thompson.

SWOSU locked down the Bison for the majority of the half as OBU seemingly couldn’t buy a shot.

The Bulldogs took the lead and pushed their lead out to as many as 10 late in the first half. Simms knocked down a late 3-pointer to trim the lead down to 35-28 at the break.

Simms scored five straight points to open the second half while Lowery got a lay-in and Stoddart knocked down a 3-pointer to give OBU a 38-37 lead early in the second half. Thompson scored a pair of buckets while Stoddart knocked down a pair of free throws to take a 44-42 lead with under 15 minutes to play.

Unfortunately for OBU, SWOSU went on a 20-3 run for the next 10 minutes to push its lead out to 17.

OBU got it down to five points, but it would not be enough as SWOSU was too much on this day, holding on for the 12-point win.

Simms scored 17 points on 6 of 9 shooting, including five 3-pointers and four rebounds, while Stoddart had 15 points and four boards. Dishon Lowery had a double-double with 14 points, 12 rebounds and two steals while Thompson had 13 points and eight boards.

Kamden Gipson led SWOSU with 18 points and three steals while Marquis Johnson had 13 points, six boards, six assists, and four steals.

OBU moved to 14-8 overall and 9-7 in the GAC.

The Bison return to action on Thursday as they take on Southern Nazarene in the “white-out” game beginning at 7:30 p.m.

SWOSU 95, OBU 65 (Women)

The OBU women’s basketball team fell to Southwestern Oklahoma State 95-65 earlier Saturday.

The Bison shot 24-69 (34.8%) from the field. Twenty-five of the OBU’s 65 points came off the bench with all Bison seeing some action.

Jaylin Stapleton led OBU with 13 points to go with five rebounds and one steal. Briana Marshall followed with nine points and added seven rebounds. Charissa Price led the Bison in rebounds with nine. Raley Farquhar went 2-of-3 from behind the arc and put up seven points.

OBU’s offense started the game off well, trading leads with the Bulldogs throughout the first quarter. The Bison ended the first only down by seven. Unfortunately for OBU, SWOSU’s offense came alive outscoring the Bison 23-6 in the second quarter.

OBU was able to outscore the competition in fourth quarter but the overall deficit was too large to overcome.

The Bison return to action this week at the Noble Complex as they take on Southern Nazarene on Thursday, Feb. 13, and East Central Saturday, Feb. 15.