Ben Corley poured in 19 points Tuesday night as the Liberty Academy Eagles knocked off Immanuel Christian, 45-41, in the HCAA 1A State Tournament played at Wright Christian Academy.

TULSA – Ben Corley poured in 19 points Tuesday night as the Liberty Academy Eagles knocked off Immanuel Christian, 45-41, in the HCAA 1A State Tournament played at Wright Christian Academy.

Sago Miles tossed in 11 points and Jaden Newport followed with seven as Liberty Academy advanced to play at 5 p.m. Friday at Wright Christian. The Liberty Academy girls will face Tyro Christian School at 4 p.m. Friday.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.