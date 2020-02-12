Seminole recorded a road sweep at the expense of Meeker Tuesday night.

The Lady Chieftains launched the night with a 53-39 victory, followed by the Chieftains prevailing 66-57.

In the girls’ opener, Seminole received 13 points from Anna Andrews, including one 3-pointer, and 12 points from Holli Ladd.

Kennedy Coker and Kaylyn Cotner chipped in with eight points each. Coker posted two of Seminole’s four field goals from beyond the 3-point arc.

For Meeker (4-15), senior Lexi Lopez tallied 15 points. Junior Kaitlyn Culp scored 13 and senior Madison Hedge added 10.

Meeker hit 15-of-22 free throws, including a 6-of-8 performance from Lopez.

“We had 11 turnovers in the first half, but we played a little better in the third quarter,” Seminole coach Charles Kemp said. “That was a big win on the road because Meeker plays really hard.”

Seminole, 10-10, will travel to Stroud Friday. Kemp’s squad is 1-0 versus Stroud this year.

Boys

Seminole 66, Meeker 57

The Chieftains received double-figure scoring from Cepado Wilkins (19), Bryce Marshall (12) and Adam O’Daniel (10) in stretching their record to 12-8.

Meeker had the game’s high scorer junior Kade Brewster with 21. Jake Hilburn pocketed three treys and Brewster canned two. Meeker finished with seven 3-point field goals while Marshall posted Seminole’s lone trey. Meeker had four fourth-quarter treys.

“They played really well but we got the ball inside and made 26 2-point field goals,” said Seminole coach Josh Edenborough.

Seminole hit 11-of-19 charity tosses.

Meeker travels to Prague Friday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.