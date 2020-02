Kevin Michael Holmquest, age 57, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in his home in Tecumseh.

Kevin Michael Holmquest, age 57, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in his home in Tecumseh.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, at Wallace Avenue Baptist Church in Shawnee.