OBU alumni are invited to herd to Bison Hill Saturday, Feb. 29, for Alumni Day during the OBU basketball games. The Bison will take on Southern Arkansas that afternoon, with the women tipping off at 1 p.m. and the men’s game to follow at 3 p.m.

Tickets include general admission to both games as well as a meal ticket to be served in the Mabee Suite inside the Noble Complex. The room overlooks the basketball court. Heavy hors d'oeuvres will be served from 1 p.m. to halftime of the men’s game.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.okbu.edu/alumniday2020. Don’t miss this chance to fellowship with friends, cheer on the Bison and make more great memories together on Bison Hill.

For more information about OBU, visit www.okbu.edu.

