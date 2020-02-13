Class 4A 19th-ranked Mt. St. Mary overcame a 14-4 deficit at the end of the first quarter while draining 10 treys in the game as the Rockets defeated the 17th-ranked Tecumseh Savages, 65-55, Tuesday night.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Class 4A 19th-ranked Mt. St. Mary overcame a 14-4 deficit at the end of the first quarter while draining 10 treys in the game as the Rockets defeated the 17th-ranked Tecumseh Savages, 65-55, Tuesday night.

Mt. St. Mary outscored Tecumseh, 23-15, in pulling to within two at the half, 29-27. The Rockets then outscored the Savages by a 38-26 margin in the second half, including 21-14 in the fourth quarter.

Kainan Ryan tossed in 14 points, Alex Scovanec finished with 12 and Emet Longhorn tacked on 10 in fueling the Tecumseh offense in a losing cause. Jacob Green chipped in nine points for the Savages.

Longhorn drained two 3-point shots and Ryan connected for one.

Tecumseh, 15-7 on the season, will play at Harrah Friday to close out the regular season.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.