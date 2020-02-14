The Bartlesville Public Library will host a class on “Health Apps & Fitness Wearables,” presented by Dax McCauley, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Technology has transformed the way people take care of themselves by using mobile devices and accessories such as fitness bands to eat healthy, stay in shape and maintain a healthy lifestyle. There are plenty of wearable technologies and fitness apps to choose from. This class will review the features, functionality, and ease of use of the top 10 options so participants can select the best health apps and tracking devices to complement your health goals.

“We hope everyone will join us for this innovative and very informative class,” said BPL Literacy Coordinator Karen Kerr-McGraw.

McCauley is an exercise physiologist at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Wellness Connection. He is a certified personal trainer specializing in strength and conditioning. He also organizes recreational activities and associate wellness programming.

This and all programs presented by the Bartlesville Public Library Literacy Services are funded by grants from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 918-338-4179.