HARRAH – Tecumseh’s boys received double-figure scoring from three players in outlasting Harrah 79-71 Friday night.

Senior Kainan Ryan led the way with 21 points, followed by Jacob Green with 16 and Emet Longhorn with 15.

Longhorn was responsible for three of Tecumseh’s five 3-point field goals.

The Savages canned 16-of-24 field goals for 66.6%. Harrah hit 13-of-28 charity tosses.

Senior Austin Block of Harrah chalked up five 3-point field goals en route to leading the Panthers with 20 points. Also in scoring double figures for Harrah were Matt Gentry (16), Cooper Kinsey (16) and Mason Slama (12).

Tecumseh, ranked 17th, is 2-0 versus Harrah this season and 16-7 overall.

“We are happy to get back in the win column,” Tecumseh coach Bryant Edwards said. “We are looking forward to the playoffs.”

Harrah outscored Tecumseh 28-23 in the fourth quarter.

Tecumseh will entertain Madill Friday, Feb. 21 in district play.

Girls

Harrah 55,

Tecumseh 43

Tecumseh’s girls were minus their leading scorer Tawny Billy.

Billy, who was averaging 14 points, has been sidelined for five straight games with an injury.

Junior Baylee Crawford, usually Tecumseh’s first player off the bench, missed Friday’s game with the flu.

“Considering everything, I thought we played pretty well,” Tecumseh coach Eldon Gentry II said. “We just couldn’t make shots.”

Tecumseh canned 16-of-39 shots from the floor, including 2-of-9 3-pointers. Kenzli Warden and Marissa Gouge recorded one trey apiece.

The Lady Savages (13-10) hit only 9-of-20 free throws while Harrah was 13 of 17.

Sophomore Schantel Evans of Tecumseh was the game’s leading scorer with 22.

For Harrah, Lauren Lisby totaled 20 points and teammate Katie King finished with 15.

Lisby notched five of Harrah’s six treys.

Tecumseh defeated Harrah 54-47 in an earlier matchup this season.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.