Copan High School basketball teams displayed plenty of grit, determination and gusto these past three months.

But, now it’s time to call it a season.

The Hornets and Lady Hornets both suffered playoff elimination Friday night at the hands of the Oklahoma Bible teams, at the Class A playoffs hosted by Garber.

In the girls game, Oklahoma Bible downed the Lady Hornets, 64-39.

Copan still finished with double-digit wins.

A Copan boys team that had caught fire during the latter part of the regular season fell to its Oklahoma Bible counterpart, 76-63.

Copan displayed plenty of offensive firepower — despite its youth — but had problems at times in containing other explosive scoring teams.

In regular season play, two of the area’s hottest-playing girls teams collided in Dewey.

The Caney Valley Lady Trojans yanked out a 49-40 victory in the rivalry matchup that always brings out maximum intensity.

Dewey fell to 10-11, but still has a chance to finish at .500 with a game next Tuesday against Caney, Kan.

Caney Valley improved to 12-9, including a 3-1 record in its last four outings.

The Oklahoma Union girls won their rivalry matchup against Nowata, 48-37.

Oklahoma Union improved to 21-1 and now moves on to the playoffs.

Nowata, which has shown much improvement fell to 9-14 and also is setting its sights on the postseason.

No final area boys scores were available by press time.

In a special event in Barnsdall, longtime coach Joe Gilbert was honored with a reunion of many of his past athletes.

Gilbert came to coach at the school in 1954 and stayed ever since.

He relinquished the head coaching job of the fastpitch softball team this past fall, but is coaching the girls basketball team.

Gilbert has been a coaching institution not only locally and statewide but throughout the nation.

A closer look at his career is planned for Tuesday.