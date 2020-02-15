Ben Corley fired in 44 points as the Liberty Academy boys knocked off Fayetteville Christian School, 73-62, in the HCAA 1A championship playoffs on Friday night.

TULSA – Ben Corley fired in 44 points as the Liberty Academy boys knocked off Fayetteville Christian School, 73-62, in the HCAA 1A championship playoffs on Friday night.

Cary Wiley followed with eight points and Sago Miles finished with seven as the Eagles advance to play Claremore Christian School in the HCAA 1A championship finals Saturday at 2 p.m. at Christian Heritage.

Girls

Liberty Academy 71, Tyro Christian School 16

Bria Pelate poured in 25 points and Madalyn Leader had 22 as the Lady Eagles routed Tyro Christian.

Paris Reimer also reached double figures for Liberty Academy with 10.

The Lady Eagles advance to Claremore Christian Saturday at noon in the HCAA 1A championship finals.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.