Join the community March 7 for ShamRock the Ville in downtown Bartlesville at the new Tower Center at Unity Square, Dewey Avenue and Sixth Street.

The 5K starts at 9 a.m. with the 1-mile Fun Run starting at 9:05 a.m. The 1-mile fun run is not timed. The 5K race features the fastest feet in Bartlesville and northeast Oklahoma, hailing from the championship cross country teams, the purple and green gigantic group of fun from Run the Streets, other running groups, people dressed in costumes, and people out for many other reasons like fitness goals, friendship, and people who enjoy the scene including breakfast food, music, photo booth and a bounce house.

No matter the motivation, and whether the 1-mile Fun Run or the full 5K course suits you, whether you are 7, or 17, 57, 77 or 87 and for those even younger, put them in the stroller and introduce them to a healthy lifestyle; you’ll have a great time.

Ever had the desire to shout encouraging words, at all those energetic runners while enjoying music and food, St. Patrick’s Day-inspired costumes? We’ve got that covered, too! With more than 700 registered runners and walkers, there are plenty ways to volunteer. The time commitment starts at 8:30 a.m. the day of the race and lasts at most 1.5 hours (depending on assignment). Sign up at http://eepurl.com/ufhBr to complete the Volunteer Sign-up form and the Volunteer Coordinator will email you with the details about your assignment including stuffing runners’ packets, packet pickup, water stations and cheering along the route.

The festival is to support a great cause, Catholic Charities-Mary Martha Outreach, a nonprofit organization that provides necessary items to those in need and works to break the cycle of generational poverty and reach out to the working poor in the Bartlesville area. There is more information about this local organization on its website. https://cceok.org/marymarthaoutreach

Thank you to our ShamRock the Ville 5K sponsors. The following corporations, businesses and individuals help keep event costs down so more funding can go directly to the efforts in improving lives and families. When you support these local companies, please let them know how much you appreciate their supporting the Catholic Charities–Mary Martha Outreach: ConocoPhillips, DSR, Phillips66, Aviation Personnel, LLC, Bartlesville Regional United Way, Ryan and Kelsey Reynolds, Mark and Debbie Haskell, Osage Casino, and Sutterfield Financial Group.

With the race less than a month away, it is time to dust off or buy some new running shoes and get your green on to get ready for the big race. Training is always more fun in groups, so convince your friends and family to join you. The race has a well-deserved reputation for keeping the fun in fun run and provides encouragement to every participant young, old, fast or not so fast.

If you are ready to sign up, you can do it via the website www.ShamRocktheville.com. Also on the website are details about the packet pick up on Thursday, March 5, at Haskell’s Event Space, 115 SE Frank Phillips Blvd. in downtown Bartlesville.

Make ShamRock the ‘Ville part of a spring tradition and come out to dress up, cheer, run, walk, push your little ones in strollers and support a wonderful cause.

For the $25 pre-race day entry fee, $30 day of the race, you’ll get a T shirt, have some fun and support a great cause. Not bad for a morning’s outing. Wear your green and see you March 7 in downtown Bartlesville.