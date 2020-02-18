Janice Carol Goodner, 77, of Shawnee, passed away Feb. 16, 2020.

Janice Carol Goodner, 77, of Shawnee, passed away Feb. 16, 2020.

She was born Feb. 13, 1943, in Wetumka to Paul Norman and Ruby Booze.

Janice was most proud of being a mom: she loved her children and being there for them. She was a great homemaker and enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing. She was a master seamstress and quilter. She had many blue ribbons for all her talents as a seamstress, quilter, baker and many other things. Janice was even published in a cook book for one of her pies. She was a music lover and an avid reader. Janice never stopped learning and growing in knowledge.

She worked for Edmond city hall in the payroll department. Also, she volunteered at St. Anthony Hospital in Shawnee.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Greg and Wanda Goodner, Denise and Edil Reyes, and Elizabeth and Roy Dickinson; and grandchildren: Scott, Blake, Danielle, Daniel, Amanda, Amber, Victoria, William, and Benjamin.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21, at Prairie View Cemetery on Macomb Road, 59b, west of Hwy 177.

Please sign the online guestbook at www.resthavenfh.com.