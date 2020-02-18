Stewart “Stu” Jordan Chandler, age 50, of Shawnee, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Shawnee.

Stewart “Stu” Jordan Chandler, age 50, of Shawnee, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Shawnee.

The family has designated either National Kidney Foundation, Finance Department; 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 or Shawnee Presbyterian Church, 214 W. Farrall Street, Shawnee, OK 74801 as appropriate for memorials.

Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, at Shawnee Presbyterian Church with Reverend Matt Wiley officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.