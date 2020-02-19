OSAGE JUNIOR LIVESTOCK SHOW

Annual event will be Feb. 26-28

The Osage County Junior Livestock Show is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 26 through Friday, Feb. 28, at the Osage County Fairgrounds. Sheep and swine will be shown Feb. 26, and goats, heifers and steers on Thursday, Feb. 27. A barbecue dinner and an auction are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 28. For more information, call Joyce Deem-Moore at 918-287-8212. Also, for a buyer’s packet, call Beth Mayfield, secretary, at 918-214-4301.

PINOT AND PETALS

PAO’s girls night out is set for April 18

Grab your friends and come join Preserving Arts in the Osage for an ultimate girls’ night out… Pinot and Petals! Come create your very own fresh flower arrangement, learning all the tips and tricks of the pros along the way — then take your gorgeous design home to enjoy This will be an evening to unleash your creativity, gather with friends, and support PAO and its mission. Your ticket will include your beautiful flowers, supplies and instruction, as well as wine and hors d’oeuvres. In addition, a portion of the ticket will benefit the PAO and its mission. Class size is limited, so reserve your spot now. The event will be at Old No. 1 Firehouse, 118 1/2 West Main, Pawhuska. Tickets are $100 each. To buy tickets, visit https://AlicesTable.com/Events/Pinot-and-Petals-with-PAO-Preserving-Arts-in-the-Osage_1579031889

ACADEMIC HONORS BANQUET

Tickets to be available throughout February

Mark your calendar and get ready for the 31st annual Academic Honors Banquet for Pawhuska High School students. The banquet will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the Pawhuska Elks Lodge. The goal is to recognize the top 10% of Pawhuska High School students.

This year, banquet organizers are excited to have Geoffrey Hager as the keynote speaker. Hager is a PHS graduate who plans to inspire, encourage and motivate the honorees to future success and praise their academic excellence. Tickets will be available throughout February from American Heritage Bank, Pawhuska Public Schools and the Chamber of Commerce.

VEGETABLE FARMING CLASS

Osage Extension, Bird Creek Farms to collaborate

Osage County Extension and Bird Creek Farms are collaborating to offer a vegetable farming class in March. Classes are scheduled to be held from 9-11 a.m. March 10, 17, 24 and 31 at Bird Creek Farms in Pawhuska. Classes will deal with subjects such as soil preparation, bed layout, production goals, growing season extension, crop maintenance and pest management. For more information, contact Osage County Extension at 918-287-4170.

PAWHUSKA LIBRARY

Story Time scheduled on Thursdays

Yvonne Rose, director of the Pawhuska Library, announced recently that the library had scheduled a Story Time for Young Children for 9:30 a.m. each Thursday. The event was planned to last about half an hour and feature a story and an activity, Rose said. The Story Time activity is for preschool children, and for children in grades 1-2. The Story Time is being offered to homeschooled children, as well as to children who are enrolled in public school but may not be in school that day, for whatever reason.

Rose said the library hopes to offer the Story Time for Young Children on Thursday mornings during February and March. There is no pre-registration necessary. Call the Pawhuska Library at 918-287-3989 for more information.

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES

Absentee ballots available for March 3 primaries

Voters in Osage County who want to have absentee ballots mailed to them for the March 3, 2020, Presidential Preferential Primary Election should apply now, County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau said. Although the county Election Board can accept applications for absentee ballots until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, Chouteau urged voters who want to vote by absentee ballot to apply early.

Absentee ballot application forms are available at the county Election Board office located at 630 Kihekah Ave., Pawhuska. An online version of the form can be filled out and submitted electronically at www.elections.ok.gov. A print form can also be downloaded at that address.

Voters who have requested an absentee ballot can track their ballot at http://www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Online_Voter_Tool/.

Ballots must be in the hands of County Election Board officials by 7 p.m. on election day to be counted.

Chouteau said any registered voter may vote by absentee ballot in any election in which he/she is eligible to vote. It is not necessary to give a reason for voting absentee.

“While anyone can vote absentee without giving a reason, the law still provides several excuses, and it is to the advantage of some voters to use one of them,” Chouteau said.

By stating one of the following reasons on their applications, absentee voters can activate special conditions that make it easier for them to use absentee ballots. The reasons are:

Voters who are physically incapacitated and voters who care for physically incapacitated persons who cannot be left unattended may vote absentee. They may apply only by mail, by fax, by email, online by accessing http:/www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Online_Voter_Tool/ or via an agent who is at least 16 years of age and who is not employed by or related within the third degree of consanguinity or affinity to any person whose name appears on the ballot.

Voters who are confined to nursing homes in the county may vote absentee. An Absentee Voting Board actually goes to the nursing home a few days before the election, sets up a small polling place and allows these persons to vote under circumstances similar to those at a regular precinct polling place. They may apply only by mail, by fax, by email, online by accessing http:/www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Online_Voter_Tool/ or via an agent who is at least 16 years of age and who is not employed by or related within the third degree of consanguinity or affinity to any person whose name appears on the ballot.

Military personnel and residents of the county living overseas and the spouses and dependents of each group are eligible receive absentee ballots. These voters may apply only by mail, fax, or by email. Military personnel should contact the Voting Service Officers in their units for application forms and additional information or visit the Federal Voting Assistance Program website (www.fvap.gov/oklahoma) for more information and instructions. Residents of Oklahoma living overseas can obtain the same materials from any United States military installation and from United States Embassies and Consulates as well as on the FVAP website.