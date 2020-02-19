Joyce Ann Vassar Dean

Joyce Ann Vassar Dean, 86, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, entered peacefully into Heaven’s Gates at 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She resided at the Broken Arrow Assisted Living Center for the past three years. Joyce was born on August 7, 1933, in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, to Wallace “Doty” Walker Vassar and Minnie Lou Bennett Vassar. She was raised in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, where she graduated from high school in 1951. Joyce married Norman Lee Dean on July 5, 1952, in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. They had two children, Gayla Dean Nida of Broken Arrow, and Randy Dean of Kiefer. She worked as a loan officer at Community State Bank in West Tulsa and later worked for and retired from McLemore Insurance Agency. Joyce was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, and her loving husband, Norman Dean. Surviving family includes: Gayla Nida, daughter, and her husband, Steve Nida, of Broken Arrow, OK; Randy Dean, son, and his wife, Cindy, of Kiefer, OK; Paul Vassar, brother, of Pawhuska, OK; Bessie Lee Chick, sister, of Tulsa OK; grandchildren, Marissa Fairbanks and her husband, Mike Fairbanks, of Norman, OK; Kendra Krahenbuhl and her husband, Sean Krahenbuhl, of Tulsa, OK; Lucas Dean of Tulsa, OK; Cason Dean and his wife, Abelina Garcia Dean, of Tulsa, OK; Travis Dean and his wife, Kimberly Dean, of Jenks, OK; and Jennifer Mason and her husband, Lee Mason, of Tulsa, OK. Great-grandchildren include Nathaniel and Tyler Wilkins and Benjamin Fairbanks of Norman, OK; Elijah Krahenbuhl of Tulsa, OK; and, Isaac, Malen and Madilynn Mason of Tulsa, OK; Michael Vassar, nephew, of Guymon, OK; Terry Chick, nephew, of Tulsa, OK, and Tammy Dunning, niece, of Tulsa, OK.

Services were held Monday, February 17, 2020 at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, Tulsa, OK. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of Joyce may be given to the Oklahoma Westie Rescue at okwestierescue.com. Moore’s Southlawn 918-663-2233, share memories at www.moorefuneral.com