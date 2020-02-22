BETHEL ACRES —Down 20-16 at the half, Bethel’s girls dominated the second half in a 45-32 win over Okmulgee in Class 3A district action Friday night.

Bethel (15-8) received double-figure scoring from Kelsie Wood (19), Kennedy Gregory (13) and Parker Stevenson (10).

Gregory knocked down four 3-point field goals. Stevenson and Wood had two 2-point field goals apiece while Paige Hubler, Bethel’s only other scorer on the night, posted one trey.

“Our shots weren’t falling in the first half and we struggled to score. In the second half, we did a better job of getting to the rim,” Bethel coach Tara Satterfield said. “I am proud of our effort on the boards because we focused on that. They are so much bigger than we are.”

Bethel and Okmulgee didn’t play each other during the regular season.

The Lady Wildcats advance to a Thursday night (6:30) regional matchup at Okmulgee against the winner of the Tishomingo-Valliant district contest.