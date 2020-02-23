(BPT) - Adding or remodeling a bathroom is a popular home improvement project in 2020. Whether it’s a simple powder room, a useful three-quarter or a grand master bath, it’s worthwhile to research the top trends so you can create a space that is functional while also increasing your home’s overall value.

Sensational showers: When it comes to bathing options, showers are the focus. For instance, four in five homeowners upgrade the shower during a master bathroom renovation (83%) and over half increase the shower size (54%), found the most recent U.S. Houzz Bathrooms Trends Study. Some homeowners are eliminating the tub altogether, adding multiple showerheads and steam features for maximum relaxation.

Unique locations: A homeowner’s bathroom location desires are no longer limited to the property’s existing plumbing and drainage systems. Saniflo technologies use above-floor plumbing with features such as a macerating toilet and drain pumps that can be hidden in closets or behind walls. This means previously impossible spaces - such as in garages, pool houses and attics - can now be transformed into stunning bathrooms. The Saniaccess3 is a smart choice for full baths, and the Saniaccess2 is ideal for powder rooms.

Freestanding tubs: For those homeowners who still enjoy a good soak, say goodbye to jetted tubs with apron surrounds. Freestanding tubs are the ultimate in luxurious bathing, providing a focal point that draws the eye in any bathroom while also creating an airy feeling in the space. If a homeowner wants to install a freestanding tub where no drainage currently exists, a Saniflo system is an affordable way to complete the project in less time. Learn more at www.saniflo.com.

Color and styles: After avoiding white color palettes for some time, white on white is back in 2020, offering a clean look with sleek appeal. Mixed materials are often used to add visual interest, such as a tasteful blend of wood and metallics in the vanity or hardware choices. Contemporary styles with clean lines and open spaces are key characteristics of the modern bathroom. When a splash of color is called for, blues dominate the cool tones and salmons often infuse warm hues.

Vanities and tops: Vanities vary in size and shape depending on space. Designs tend to be modern or transitional, with elements of interest such as sliding doors that mimic the barn-door trend. Floating vanities are favored, adding an upscale feel that opens the space. Vanity tops are made from a host of materials: as granite loses steam, quartz, marble and concrete are increasing in popularity. Finally, when space allows in a master bath, double sinks are a must.

Flooring: Ceramic and porcelain tile is often the choice for the modern homeowner who can customize tile with any design they want. Large tiles are less desired, with smaller mosaic options a common choice for personalization. For those who feel tile is too hard or cold, engineered vinyl is a leading choice. It can be made to mimic the look of wood surprisingly well, but can handle the moist environment that typically comes from a bathroom.

Smart technologies: Technological enhancements have entered virtually all aspects of life, and the bathroom is no exception. This is more than just streaming music to water-resistant speakers. In 2020, more homeowners desire digital shower controls allowing temperature adjustment and flow of the water through voice commands. For those with the funds, smart toilets open and close by sensor and are self cleaning. Another growing tech trend is chromatherapy - the use of color to enhance and inspire mood - with technologies used to illuminate tubs and shower spaces.

Every year brings with it trends in home design. For 2020, the bathroom is a standout space with customizable features that simplify and beautify life. If a bathroom addition or remodel is in your future, keep these ideas top of mind.