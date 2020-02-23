Greetings Shawnee! It seems the winter weather is winding down, but I am not sure if it will continue to do so. Maybe spring is coming soon, but maybe not. It is Oklahoma, after all, so things may change!

This next week you will find lots to do in Shawnee if you happen to be aged 55+. In case you didn’t know, the Shawnee Department of Parks and Recreation provides free programming for ages 55+ at both the Shawnee Senior Center located at 401 N. Bell Street and at the Shawnee Community Center at 804 S. Park. As we like to say: One entity; two sites.

You will find Fitness Classes, Bingo, blood pressure checks, presentations, and group discussions at both locations. Project Heart continues to provide lunch each weekday at noon for individuals aged 60+ at the Community Center, with a suggested donation of $1.50. This luncheon service by Project Heart at the Community Center location is in its 4th year.

Project Heart is part of a federally funded nutrition program which was enacted by the Older Americans Act of 1965, the first federal initiative aimed at providing services and programs for older adults. Even though it is a federal program, it is not income-based, but rather provided to individuals based solely on age. To register to participate, please call 405-275-4530 or drop by during regular Community Center hours, Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Once you are registered, you can then make a reservation to eat at least 24 hours in advance.

Each month we create a calendar which outlines the activities and events taking place at both locations. The March calendar is ready and available at both sites, or you can call 405-878-1528 and we will be happy to mail you a printed copy. You can also find our calendar online at www.shawneeok.org and follow the links to Parks and Recreation, then Senior Programming.

While the type of programs and events you might find are slowing expanding, we continue to provide multiple long-standing activities at the Senior Center such as billiards, card games, dominoes, puzzles, crochet, quilting, Gospel singing, Pinochle, country music, dancing, Pickleball, and much more. Coffee and ice water are served all day long, and some days you will also find tea and snacks, depending on the schedule.

Tonight, Saturday February 22nd is the regular meeting of the Square 8’s Square Dancing Club. They gather at 7:00 p.m. for a time of fellowship and square-dancing instruction for beginners, then start hitting the floor full force by 7:30 p.m. Participants will dance until around 9:30 p.m., with lots of breaks for food and laughter! Cost is $3.00 for dancers and just $1.00 for spectators and supporters. The Square 8’s Square Dancing Club meets at the Senior Center on 401 N. Bell Street on the 2nd and 4th Saturday evenings of each month.

This week Heartland Home Health will be conducting a blood pressure check at the Community Center on Tuesday, February 25, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. They provide this at the Community Center at the same time on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month. Blood pressure checks at the Senior Center will continue to be offered by Heartland Home Health on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays each month, 9:30-11:00 a.m.

The Doggie Spot brings therapy dogs by the Senior Center each Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. If you happen to be in the center, be sure to look for smiling faces and tail wagging! Tuesday mornings are also the time for the Gospel Singers, as they begin singing at 10:30 a.m. You will also find Gospel Singing on Friday mornings as well, at the same time of 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Last week I outlined the free fitness classes offered at both locations for individuals aged 55+. We teach 15 classes per week, each by a certified fitness instructor. All our classes are designed for varying fitness levels, so don’t let your current level of conditioning keep you from coming out and trying a class for yourself. See our calendar for the fitness class schedule or call us at 405-878-1528 for more information.

We hope you join us someday soon in person, and be sure to tune in to listen to the “Mike in the Morning” Show on KGFF on Wednesday at 8:35 a.m. DJ Mike Askins as well as a Shawnee Parks and Recreation staff member will be highlighting Shawnee Senior Happenings each Wednesday morning. You will find KGFF at 1450 AM or 100.9 FM on your radio dial.

Take care, and as always, we look forward to seeing YOU at one of our CENTERS!