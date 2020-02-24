The following items were filed Jan. 16 to Jan. 21, 2020, in Delaware County District Court. The information was obtained through the Oklahoma District Court Records website.
Felonies
Dempsey, Brenden Tyler, Endangering Others While Eluding/ Attempting To Elude
Hudson, Zachery Scott, Endangering Others While Eluding/ Attempting To Elude
Joslyn, Justin Ray, Trafficking In Illegal Drugs, Methamphetamine
Shepherd, Cassie Lynette
Trafficking In Illegal Drugs, Methamphetamine
Sojak, Kevin, Assault, Battery Or Assault & Battery With Dangerous Weapon
Vaughn, Kimber Lee, Endangering Others While Eluding/ Attempting To Elude
Misdemeanors
Black, Alexcia Dawn, Public Intoxication and Disturbing the Peace
Burkle, Heather Gayle, Public Intoxication and Disturbing the Peace
Chavarria, Deianira Sky, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Cline, Jennifer Lynn, Driving While Suspended / Cancelled / Revoked
Hernandez-Lule, Antonio, Driving Under the Influence - Alcohol
Higinbotham, Bradley E., Public Intoxication
Shotulke, Evan Thomas, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Jones, Shai Denver, Obstructing An Officer
Knight, Bobby R, Driving Under the Influence - Alcohol
Owens, Jeremy Lynn, Breaking and Entering Storage Unit W/Out Permission
Peggram, Scott Ray, Possession of CDS - Methamphetamine
Rutledge, Pamela Kay, Driving Under the Influence - Alcohol
Thole, Carla T., Driving While Suspended / Cancelled / Revoked
Warth, Jerald Leeroy, Possession of CDS - Marijuana
Protective Orders
Gibe, Alexis N. Vs. Jackson, Eric David
Marriage Licenses
Lisenby, Ralph Lindley and Fenton, Geraldine Carol