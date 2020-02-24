Voters will go to the polls on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 to vote in the Presidential Preferential Primary Election.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Early voting will be available at the Ottawa County Courthouse Annex Community Room from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 and Friday, Feb. 28; and also on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On election day voters will cast their ballots at their designated polling place. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3.

Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person at the precinct polling place or during early voting at the Courthouse Annex Community Room to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot.

A voter may show a valid photo ID issued by federal, state, or tribal government; or show the free voter identification card issued to every voter by the County Election Board.

For additional election-related information, visit: www.elections.ok.gov or call the Ottawa County Election Board at 918-542-2893.