Carolyn Ashford-Boothe • news@grovesun.com

Monday

Feb 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM Feb 24, 2020 at 12:59 PM


GROVE - Three teachers at Grove High School recently were awarded a total of $6,590 from the Grove Rotary Club as part of the club’s community grant program. A total of more than $21,000 was awarded to Grove Public schools.