Leo J Fairchild was born Dec. 13, 1935, in Shawnee, to Elmer Eugene and May Arilla Fairchild.

Leo J Fairchild was born Dec. 13, 1935, in Shawnee, to Elmer Eugene and May Arilla Fairchild.

He passed from this life on Feb. 19, 2020, at the age of 84.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his three siblings, Marie, Charles and John.

He was a graduate of St. Benedict High School in Shawnee and after graduation worked for a time for Jonco Aircraft. He entered the US Army in 1958 and was honorably discharged in 1964. He spent the rest of his working years at AT&T in Texas before retiring and returning to Shawnee.

He was an avid fisherman and had interests in music, particularly the guitar, and a long time interest in military aircraft. He and his late brother, Charles, sang in the choir at St. Benedict Catholic church for many years. He spent his last six years at the Shawnee Care Center. He was a bachelor and leaves behind many cousins and friends. He was a proud member of the Citizen Band Pottawatomie tribe. Many thanks to the staff at the Shawnee Care Center for their excellent care. He was a gentle soul and loved by all his family and friends and he will be greatly missed.

Memorial will be at St. Benedict Catholic Church at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25, under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.