Anna Sue Rafferty, 89, of Ponca City, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. She was 89 years old.

Anna Sue was born in Dale on Feb. 4, 1931, the daughter of Ralph Emblin Brown and Thompie Estelle Dossey. She attended Dale schools and later Shawnee Schools where she graduated in 1948.

On Nov. 30, 1948, she married Phillip Martin Rafferty in El Reno. Their marriage lasted 62 years until his death in 2011.

Anna was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ, much of that time as a member of the Grand Avenue congregation in Ponca City where she served in a number of roles and was known for her generosity and sociable nature. She was a past officer of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary organization, a volunteer poll worker, a local businesswoman and activist. She owned and operated Katie Sue’s Fashions, a local clothing shop that operated in downtown Ponca City. During the eighties local concerns drove her to become an environmental activist.

Anna was also known for her love of sports. She played tennis in high school and she would later coach girls’ softball teams sponsored by Larry Blacks Sporting Goods and Miller Markets. In her later years she enjoyed watching sports and became a huge fan of Thunder basketball and OU girls’ softball.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband Phillip and her sister Belva Leota Brown. She was also preceded in death by her special friend, Dennis Bolding, with whom she shared a warm friendship in her later years. She is survived by her four loving children, Michael Rafferty and wife Connie of Torrington, Wyoming, Marty Rafferty and wife Laura of Liberty, Missouri, Carla Rafferty and wife Gayle Williams of Ponca City, and Marc Rafferty and wife Michelle of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

The family will celebrate a private memorial service at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Disabled American Veterans organization.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory.